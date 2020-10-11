Glen Craig

January 18, 1944 - September 13, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Glen Keith Craig, born in 1944, peacefully passed in Tacoma on September, 2020.

He graduated from Mountain Home High School, Idaho, in 1962 and enlisted in the Army in 1964. Glen joined the Special Forces (Green Berets) and served until 1980 when he transferred to the regular Army and received training as a Physician Assistant. Glen's last posting was at JB-Lewis-McCord until his retirement in 1988. He then worked as a Surgical PA for a local medical practice until his retirement in 2004.

Glen loved to hunt and fish with his son Brian. In his later years, he enjoyed salmon fishing out of Port Hardy, BC, and halibut fishing out of Port Angeles, WA, with his brother Tom.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Rebecca Craig, and his sister, Debbie.

Glen is survived by his wife Patricia; brother Tom; son Brian, his wife Catrina, and their four children; daughter Stefanie, her husband Matt, and their four children; two nieces and two nephews; and four great-nieces and four great-nephews.

Glen was interred at Tahoma National Cemetery, Covington, WA 98042.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store