Glen DeLano Glen Louis DeLano, born September 26, 1961, passed away unexpectedly on June 15, 2020 in Sprague, Washington. Glen was born and lived the majority of his life in Pierce County. Glen was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, friend, and child of God. He was the kind of man that loved and accepted everyone. Glen will be embraced by his Lord and reunited with loved ones, mother Sandra, maternal grandparents Helen and John, aunts Pat and Jan, and uncle Jim. He is survived by his daughter Sandra, significant other Pepper, father Kelly, little brother Drake, sister-in-law Michelle, nieces Brittany and Elizabeth, nephews Dalton and Duncan, uncle Don, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and countless friends and associates. Service to be held at Evangelical Reformed Church 7435 S Madison St. Tacoma on June 25th at 1 p/m, followed by a grave side service at Mt. View Cemetery. All are welcome.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store