Glen H. Anderson Glen passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue. He was surrounded in love with his beloved family and is now home with his heavenly father in Heaven. Glen was born in Spearfish, South Dakota on March 30, 1935 to Clifford and Ardith Anderson. His immediate family all preceded him in death. Father, Clifford Anderson, Mother, Ardith Anderson, Sister, Darlene Bothell, Sister, Maralyn Lawson, Brother, Allyn Anderson. He is survived by his wife Marilyn, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage, and their three children; Kirk (Carolyn), Linda (Steve) and Paula. They were blessed with five grandchildren; Ian, Lydia, Matthew, Courtney (Taylor), Emily and two great-grandsons, Jaxon and Rhody. Glen also had several nieces and nephews dearly loved as well as his sister-in-law, Beverly Stock (Wes). He cherished his family, loved them dearly and felt blessed to have them all. Glen graduated from Auburn High School in 1953. He was in the United States Army (Alaska Communication System) and was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska when he married Marilyn Lyons in 1956. After an honorable discharge, he attended Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington. He worked at The Boeing Company in Finance and Facilities before beginning his career as a school administrator. Glen started in Auburn School District as Supervisor of Maintenance, Operation and Facilities Planning before moving to Puyallup for the bulk of his career as Director of Auxiliary Services and then Director of Facilities. He spent his last years before retirement in 1998 with the Kent School District as Director of Facilities and Construction. Glen felt the most rewarding and enjoyable part of his job was directing the construction and remodeling of 23 schools in Puyallup and 11 in Kent. He was greatly respected and admired for his work ethic in construction and maintenance of schools. He was a founder of WAMOA, Washington Association of Maintenance and Operations Administrators in 1982 and served as the Founding President. Glen was also involved in many other professional organizations. After 2 years as snowbirds, Glen and Marilyn built a home in Surprise, Arizona in a community with 4 golf courses. Glen's passion was golf, and he was blessed to be able to golf five days a week, sometimes six, in his favorite red golf cart. The sport gave him much joy and pleasure, even after he was unable to play he spent many hours watching golf on TV. Glen and Marilyn greatly enjoyed their life in Arizona before health issues precipitated a return home to Washington and they settled in Redmond to be close to family. Glen died of Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson Disease but remained home during his illness and was lovingly cared for by his wife and daughter, Paula. Services will be held Saturday, January 25th at 1 PM at Price-Helton FH in Auburn, 702 Auburn Way No., Auburn, WA 98002. To leave online condolences please visit [email protected], arrangements by Price-Helton Funeral Home, 253-833-1165.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 18, 2020