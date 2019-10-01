|
Glen Lee Arp Glen Lee Arp passed away on September 20, 2019 in Shelton, Washington. Born on April 14, 1935 in Sidney, Nebraska, he was a Washington resident beginning in 1957. He met his wife Regina in 1958 and they were married August 20, 1960. Honorably discharged from the Army in 1963, he was employed by TAM Engineering in Tacoma beginning in 1963 for 32 years. In 1995 he and his wife moved to Timberlakes in Mason County. Glen is survived by his wife, three children, three grandchildren and one great-grandson. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 5 at Haven of Rest Funeral Home in Gig Harbor at 1:30 pm. A memorial reception will follow.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 1, 2019