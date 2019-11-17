|
Glenda L Watson -Rahmani 11/24/1939-10/31/2019 Glenda was born and raised in Tacoma, the daughter of Hugh and Dorothy and sister to Michael, all in loving memory. She attended Stadium High School, class of 1958, and the University of Puget Sound, class of 1962. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. For many years, she lived and worked in New York City in magazine and book editorial production but met, and married her husband, Habib, in Los Angeles where they lived and shared the joys of a large extended family, including step daughters Rosita Rahmani and Sophia Daneshgar (Nader) and five grandchildren plus in-laws, nieces and nephews. She and Habib enjoyed traveling, picnics, visiting friends and attending family parties. Glenda enjoyed membership in Chapter AY of P.E.O., Tacoma, and playing Bunco with the Dicey Divas, reading good books and was a member of the OWLS reading group, and volunteering at the Tacoma Art Museum. She enjoyed water aerobics at the YMCA for many years. She also enjoyed traveling to foreign lands and was always looking forward to another trip. She leaves behind her immediate family nephews Dale (Meri) Watson, Kelly (Judy) Watson, and cousins Carol and Fletcher Jamison, Donna and Bob Brooks, and Ed and Dorothy Williams, all of whose company she treasured and to whom she leaves her fond memories. A graveside service will be held at Eden Memorial Park Cemetery in Mission Hills, CA
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 17, 2019