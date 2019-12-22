|
|
Glenice Clark Glenice Clark (née Glenice Nass) passed away peacefully at home with her husband Fred by her side on December 15, 2019 after a year-long journey with cancer. Glenice was born in Spokane, Washington on September 3, 1948, received her BA in Education and French from Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, WA in 1970 and taught at Washington High School in Parkland, WA for 31 years. She is survived by her husband Fred Clark, son Erik, daughter Sonja, daughter-in-law Amy, and granddaughters Kamryn and Taylor. A memorial service will be held at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Puyallup, WA at 1pm on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 22, 2019