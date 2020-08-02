Glenn A. Stevens III Glenn passed away surrounded by his family on July 9, 2020 after a valiant fight against cancer. He was born on March 12, 1944 in Lakewood, Washington to Betty and Glenn Stevens Jr. His early years were spent living on American Lake with his brother and sisters where he had many happy days fishing and hunting. Glenn graduated from Clover Park High School in 1962 and it was there that he met the love of his life, Joyce. They began an adventurous and wonderful journey together in 1964 that would last 56 years. He began his career at Coca-Cola where he spent 35 years with many co-workers who would become his lifelong friends. After retiring from Coke, Glenn began another career at Wilcox Farms. Never one to sit idle and to make use of his CDL, after leaving Wilcox, he took a job as a school bus driver for the Puyallup School District. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and passed his love of these activities onto Mike and Alex. In retirement, he and Joyce enjoyed spending time traveling and in their RV at Ocean Shores. He kept our community clean by picking up trash and enjoyed long walks with his dog, Max. For Glenn, his family meant everything to him and there is nothing he wouldn't do for them. He was the one everyone called when they needed help, the one to offer a hand with nothing expected in return. He was a much loved husband, brother, son, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Glenn Jr., and his beloved wife and pal, Joyce. He is survived by his sisters, Cindy Horton (Don) and Sally Stevens, and brother Gordy, his daughters Jennifer (Scott) and Carrie, and his son Mike (Tara) as well as his grandchildren Stephanie, Jessica, Katie, Derek, Jake, Olivia and Alex and six great grandchildren. Dad, you made the world a better place. You believed in always doing the right thing, leading by example, and hard work and perseverance will earn a just reward. Drive safe on your journey, give Mom a big hug from all of us and know that we will miss you both so much! A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



