Glenn Colbert Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, Glenn C. Colbert, has died. Glenn is the owner of Automatic Wilbert Vault Co., Inc. and Puget Sound Precast in Tacoma, Washington. He served on the national board of the Wilbert Manufacturers' Association. He was 83 years old. Glenn was born in Chicago on August 22, 1936 and died July 29. At 17 he joined the US Navy and served on the USS Twining and USS Bausell in the Pacific. He married the "Love of His Life," Alice, in 1957. Glenn leaves his wife, Alice; his children Catherine (Richard) Goldsmith; John (Gabe) Colbert; Jim (Martie) Colbert; and Ken (Cathy Jo) Colbert. His great joy was his 9 grandchildren, Katie, Jack, Cammeron, Alicynn, Jared, Adam, Tyler, Conner, and Ryan, as well as his 6 great-grandchildren - Sophia, Maxx, Hayden, Remi, Ashley, and Oakley. He loved his nieces and nephews as his own. Please join the family on Wednesday, August 5 anytime between 3:00- 7:00 pm for visitation at Yahn and Son Funeral Home, 55 West Valley Highway S., Auburn, WA. A private family graveside service will be held at Fir Lane Memorial Park in Spanaway, Washington with a community celebration to be held at a later date. The family expresses its deepest appreciation to the staff at Pioneer Place who gave Glenn so much love and care while he was there. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Research or World Vision. For more information visit www.yahnandson.com. Glenn's love of life and family as well as his deep generosity are his greatest legacy and hold our most cherished memories.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
