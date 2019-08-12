|
|
Glenn Eckhart Glenn David Eckhart, 57, died at his Tacoma, WA residence on July 24, 2019. His life was one of giving of himself to others. To his students, he gave compassion, patience, and instruction. To his friends, he shared his sense of humor and loyalty. To his family, he gave understanding, laughter, unselfish love and encouragement. The daily phone calls, texts, time invested these will be greatly missed by those who were privileged to know him. Glenn loved many things in life and left footprints wherever he went. As a veteran, he loved his country. As a college professor and tutor, he was known for his love of teaching math which changed the direction of hundreds of students' lives. In his free time, he loved escaping to the movie theater and catching a picture show. As an avid sports fan, you could always find him cheering on the Seattle Seahawks. He especially loved family gatherings where he was able to spend time with those he loved the most. Today, we can still look back and clearly see the trail he left behind a trail bright with hope and inspiration for all to follow. He is survived by his wife, Ying; four siblings, Brenda, Richard, Robert and Debbie in Tacoma; 9 nieces and nephews; 10 great nieces and nephews in Tacoma and California; and 2 aunts and uncles in Pennsylvania and Florida. Donations can be made in memory of Glenn Eckhart to The ALS Association Evergreen Chapter, 19226 66th Ave S., Suite L-105; Kent, WA 98032-2110.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 12, 2019