Glenn Edwin Palmer Glenn Edwin Palmer passed away peacefully December 20, 2019 at Centralia Providence Hospital, losing in his 16 year struggle with cancer with his partner Lois Gibson lovingly at his side. He was born to Cecil and Elsie (Osborn) Palmer at Galvin, WA February 22, 1936. Both his parents and his brother Ken Palmer (Alene), passed before him. He was married to Delphine (Hoffman) Palmer, who bore him his only child, Mark Palmer (Ellen). He was later married to Helyn (Good) Palmer. Both Helyn and Delphine passed before Glenn. In his last few years he found joy, love and happiness with Lois Gibson. He is survived by Lois, his sister Faye Spencer (Earl), his son Mark, grandchildren Nicholas Palmer (Lindsay) and Jessica Melby (Bert), three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. At Glenn's request, there will be no memorial service, but there will be a gathering and sharing of memories at his favorite Friday night place, Dick's Brewing Co., 3516 Galvin Rd, Centralia, WA on Saturday, January 4th, from 3-7 pm. Come share your favorite Glenn story with the family and tip a beer in his honor. Lois, Mark, Faye and the family are sure there are many stories they have not yet heard, and would love to hear yours.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 28, 2019