Resources More Obituaries for Glenn Perry Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Glenn Ronald Perry

Obituary Condolences Flowers Glenn Ronald Perry Glenn Ronald Perry died peacefully on 30 March 2019 at the Weatherly Inn in Tacoma where he had lived for seven years. He was 93. His father Frank Perry was originally from Ontario, Canada, and his mother Solveig Kanekkeberg's parents had emigrated from western Norway. Glenn enjoyed researching his family's history, and was able to visit the tiny hamlets where his Norwegian ancestors originated near Bergen. He spent most of his life in Tacoma, apart from business and vacation trips that took him to several states and over a dozen other nations. He grew up in the north end, attending Sherman Elementary, Mason Intermediate, and Stadium High School (class of 1943), and was involved with several of his Stadium reunions. Glenn served in the U.S. Army in World War II, and was seriously wounded in the battle of Okinawa in April 1945. He recovered from his wounds in Hawaii, but retained for the rest of his life some small pieces of shrapnel that could not be safely extracted. He was active in reunions of his 96th Division comrades. In 1950, Glenn earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Washington, where he was also a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. His engineering career included eight years with Industrial Engineers and Contractors and 31 years at Weyerhaeuser, specializing in the design and construction of plywood mills. He made many lifelong friends at work, who after retirement met for weekly lunches at the Poodle Dog and Johnny's Dock. In 1957 Glenn married the love of his life, Janice Lindeman. They built a house in Browns Point in 1963 with a spectacular view of Commencement Bay and the Olympics, and raised two boys David and Bruce. Glenn taught his boys how to swim, play baseball, snow ski, water ski, and camp in the woods. Bruce's accidental death in 1999 hit him very hard. He loved Bruce's wife Lisa and was very proud of his three grandsons. After living in Browns Point for over 48 years, Glenn and Janice moved to the Weatherly Inn in 2012, and always felt very safe, loved, and comfortable with the skilled and caring staff there. Glenn was preceded in death by his mother Solveig, his father Frank, a newborn baby Douglas in 1963, his adult son Bruce, his sister Betty, and his wife Janice. He is survived by his son Dave, his daughter-in-law Lisa, his grandsons Drew, Scott and Eric, and many other dear relatives and old friends. A memorial service for Glenn will be held at First Lutheran Church in Tacoma on April 13 at 1:00 p.m. He will be buried with military honors next to his wife Janny at New Tacoma Cemeteries. His family encourages donations in his memory to First Lutheran Church, Lutheran World Relief, and the Bruce Perry Scholarship Fund at the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation. Glenn Perry was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, and very supportive of his family. He will be sorely missed, but fondly remembered as a good and honorable man.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries