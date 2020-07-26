Gloria Aylen Our mother, Gloria Jayne Thornton Aylen, passed peacefully in her sleep at my home in San Diego, June 28, 2020.Mom was born in Puyallup, Washington, April 22, 1930. She was the youngest of four to Charles and Ruth Thornton. She graduated Puyallup High School in 1948. A summer of fun followed and she met local boy Donald Aylen. They married on June 18th 1949. She is off to join her Donnie, Family and so many friends. Let the party begin. Please visit https://www.californiacremation.com/
and leave a favorite memory of Mom.