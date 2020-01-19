|
Gloria Hill June 6, 1925 - Jan. 11, 2020 Gloria Ann Hill, of Lakewood, Washington passed away Saturday, January 11th, 2020, at the age of 94 in Tacoma, Washington. She was born at Tacoma General Hospital in Tacoma, Washington on June 6th, 1925. She was the daughter of Joe and LaVerna (Steiert) Bjelland. Gloria graduated from Lincoln High School in 1943 and attended the University of Washington. She also assisted with the WWII effort at McChord Field. Gloria married Dick A. Hill on March 8th, 1946 and was the mother of three children; two sons, Richard and Bradley, and a daughter, Deborah McNamara. Gloria had many hobbies over the years that included skiing, painting, sewing, and gardening. She also loved to dance, and she and Dick belonged to several dance clubs. Gloria and Dick were very active in the Daffodilians for many years and traveled to many festivals in support of the Daffodil Festival. She volunteered at the Tacoma Art Museum and was very active at the Lakewood Senior Center. She belonged to the Christ Lutheran Church of Lakewood and regularly attended Thursday services. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband Dick, son Bradley, and sister Joyce Gago. Gloria is survived by her son Richard and his wife Susan, her daughter Deborah, her grandchildren: Tyler, Travis, Larissa, and Nolan; her great-grandchildren: Stella, Otto, Wiley, and River; her sister-in-law Eileen; and her cousins, nieces, and nephews. Gloria was a very loving, caring, and active woman, who could always be counted on for her enduring optimism, good conversations, and warm hugs. Gloria will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Gloria will be laid to rest in a private service at Mountain View Funeral Home.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 19, 2020