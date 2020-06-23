Gloria Jean Bader 05/22/1949-06/15/2020 Gloria Jean Bader born May 22 1949 died June 15 2020 in Tacoma WA. Gloria was born in Astoria Oregon to Richard and Betty Tallman, she was preceded in death by her parents and sister. She graduated from Astoria High School, and moved to Tacoma WA. She attended Tacoma General School for Nursing and she obtained her Registered Nurse degree. She worked for Allenmore Hospital until her retirement. She met Paul Bader and they were married on March 25 1972. She is survived by her husband Paul Bader, daughters Lynne Bader and Nicole Johnson, grandchildren Kayla and Aaron Johnson, and niece Kristina Wrobel. Her passion for nursing kept her working even after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. She was an OR nurse and when she was unable to work in the OR because of her disease, Allenmore created her a position in which she would speak with families of the loved ones before and after surgery. She is still much loved by those who still work at Allenmore. She loved to travel especially to Hawaii, Lake Tahoe, Cannon Beach and Reno. Those were her favorite places to be. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, teaching them how to cook and shop. Shopping was in her blood and she loved to show her granddaughter how to shop both online and in the store. She loved going to see her grandson play baseball. She was very artistic and loved to paint, ceramics, stained glass, crochet and make quilts. She loved going to see musicals. She and her sister Sallie, who preceded her in death, were very close and would talk on the phone for hours about nursing and life in general. She was kind hearted, caring, funny, generous, feisty woman that loved to make the most out of life. Remembrances in Gloria's name can be made to the MS Society or a charity of your choice. Services for family will be held at a later date. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com . Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 23, 2020.