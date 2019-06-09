Resources More Obituaries for Gloria Woods Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gloria Jean Woods

Obituary Condolences Flowers Gloria Jean Woods Gloria Jean Woods of University Place crossed through the Gates of Glory at about 10:00 PM local time on June 2, 2019, just 18 days short of her 68th birthday. Her loving husband of 36 years, David, was at her side, holding her hand, walking her to the door when she passed very peacefully. She had been suffering for many years due to the effects of radiation treatment for Hodgkin's Disease in 1976, but her suffering is now over. Although the radiation treatment ended up being her demise, it also gave her more than 40 extra years of life. Gloria was born in Tacoma, WA on June 20, 1951, the daughter of Warren and Jean Taylor. She grew up in the Tacoma area and graduated from Franklin Pierce High School in 1970. She is survived by her husband, David of University Place, son Donald Blackburn (Shawna) of University Place, grandchildren Samantha, Jackson, and Ella, sister Hazel Roper of Tucson, AZ, foster mother Mary Ann Delong of Port Townsend, two foster brothers and one foster sister, numerous nieces and nephews, and her two long hair miniature dachshunds, Apple and Elsee. Gloria was an angel to all who knew her and everyone was touched by her beauty and charm. She was for many years an active member of the former McKinley Park Christian Church, where she was both baptized and married. Gloria was a lady of indirect proportions. Despite her small physical stature, she was a lady of great strength and courage. Gloria liked to relax at home, taking care of her flowers and hanging baskets, and also baking her delicious cookies and candy. She also enjoyed the annual December weekends "with the gang" in Leavenworth. Before her health limited her activities, she was able to travel outside the United States to Hong Kong and New Zealand, as well as numerous trips between Tucson and Tacoma to visit her sister Hazel, with whom Gloria had a very close and special bond. She had great love of life and will be sorely missed by all. There will be a memorial service and celebration of Gloria's life at Mountain View Cemetery, in Tacoma; at 11:30 AM June 15th 2019. Burial at 10:00 am will precede the memorial service. Reception to follow.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries