|
|
Gloria Joerns - Dilley 08/10/1921-01/27/2020 Gloria died peacefully in her home in Gig Harbor after a long struggle with Parkinson's. She was born in Minneapolis, MN to Zeno C Yates and Sarah E. Yates. Gloria was married for 34 years to Dr. Frederick Joerns (1942-1976), and to Don Dilley from 1985-1999. She is survived by her four daughters, Barbara Coates of Tacoma, WA, Nancy Joerns of Gig Harbor, WA, Julie Joerns of Baudette, MN, and Laura White of Tacoma, WA; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was an avid tennis player, golfer, and longtime member of Fircrest Golf Club, Lakeland Village CC, and Madrona Golf Club in Gig Harbor. She had 3 "holes in-one"! She also enjoyed playing bridge and hosting bridge club members in her home. She had a passion for gardening which she passed on to her daughters. Many thanks to the hospice workers from Franciscan CHI and our deep appreciation to her caregivers who took such wonderful care of Gloria during her later years. At Gloria's request, there will be no memorial services. Please visit our guestbook atwww.newtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 9, 2020