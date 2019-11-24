|
|
Gloria Marie (Gauthier) Knapp-Pankratz Marie (Gauthier) Knapp-Pankratz passed away peacefully while sleeping in her home in Puyallup, WA on Monday, November 18, 2019. She died of natural causes at the grand age of 95. She had been talking to her sister Joy and husband Tony for days before so we can only assume they were there to greet her, along with the angels. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Jackie, and her granddaughters, Michelle and Gina. She was born on May 16, 1924 in Tacoma, WA the oldest of three daughters to Eugene Joseph Gauthier and Hazel Hortense Cline. She graduated from St. Patrick's School in 1938 and then from Stadium High School in 1942. She then attended Beutel Business College where she learned Accounting and Payroll. She worked in offices in the Tacoma area including Dutch Boy Paint Store and Johnson Engineering. She married Anthony Knapp in 1956 and they had one daughter, Jacqueline Knapp in 1961. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Tony Knapp, in 1983. Gloria is survived by her daughter Jackie Dehls of Puyallup, WA, granddaughter Michelle (Joe) White of Billings, MT, and granddaughter Gina Dehls of Billings, MT, three nephews, one niece. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00pm, Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Mountain View Funeral Home Garden Chapel.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 24, 2019