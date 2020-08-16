Gloria Saugen Gloria Saugen, age 85, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020. She was a long-time resident of Milton and is preceded in death by her husband, Jim, and daughter Jean DeMoss. She is survived by her daughter, Paula Moergeli (Steve); grandchildren Kyle Kimball (Jamie), Kyle Moergeli (Melinda), Jaclynn Loibl (Dave), and 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Bill Roberts (Kati), 3 nieces/nephews and many loving extended family members. Gloria & Jim both graduated from Fife High School, married in 1955, then settled in Milton to raise their family. She worked many years for Fife & Federal Way School Districts. She loved her family and friends, as well as sewing, piano, her church, RVing, boating, gardening & birdwatching. After her stroke, Gloria spent the last 2 years of her life at Cascade Caregivers in Enumclaw, where she was very loved by her care family. She was incredibly blessed to live out her life with these amazing, empathetic & loving ladies. Our family is very thankful for their excellent care. A private family ceremony is planned and a memorial service may be scheduled later, based on future COVID restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gloria's church: Mission Woods, 2003 Taylor St, Milton WA 98354 or your favorite charity
