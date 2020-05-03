Gloria Thompson
Gloria Thompson Gloria Thompson passed away on April 26, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born in Superior, Wisconsin on June 19, 1931. She is survived by her husband, two daughters, two sons, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gloria was a member of the Guiding Star Chapter and the Cyclamen Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star for a total of 65 years. She was also a 30-year employee of GSA as a secretary in the vehicle procurement division. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MulitCare Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 5200, MS:3901-1-HH, Tacoma, WA 98415.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 3, 2020.
