Gloria Vernon Stancich Gloria Vernon Stancich born 6-12-1935 Lifelong Proponent of Earth based Spirituality and Civil Rights Activist Passed Away Peacefully 4-16-19 at Labyrinth Grove, near Gig Harbor. Born in Akron, Ohio. Shewas dancing at four and performing by age ten. She trained at Eleanor Buchholzer dance studio, and graduated from Garfield High school on 6-11-53. Her performance history includes being trained in: Tap, ballet, acrobatic, baton, voice, piano, drama, and ballroom. She was a professional performer from 1949-1964. After receiving her teaching certificate. She earned a B.O.Ed. and a M.O.Hu. She was a Washington social worker from 68-93. She served on boards, organized, and presented at: conferences, coalitions, forums and events. She co-founded: Tacoma PFLAG, Puget Sound OLOC, South Sound Parents& Kids Group. She worked with Women of Vision, Tacoma 1991-2018. Her activism and her dedication earned her the diamond award of Pierce County. Also, three lifetime achievement awards. Tributes maybe posted to https://www.facebook.com/goon.v.gor or emailed: [email protected] Social gathering 1-4 pm Saturday 6-15-19.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 12, 2019