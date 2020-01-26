|
|
Golda Glaser Golda Glaser; beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away January 1, 2020 in Tacoma, WA at the age of 89. She was born in Aplin, AR on October 30, 1930 to William Smith and Jessie Penrose. Golda loved and lived in her Gig Harbor home for 58 years where she enjoyed scenic walks and the great outdoors. Golda is survived by her children; Katherine Sorgenfrei, Jeff Glaser (Claire) and Elizabeth Church (Kraig) and five grandchildren; Shelley Ramirez, Dylan Glaser, Emilia Glaser, Kaden Church and Maxwell Church and one great-grandchild, Mia Ramirez. She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Richard (Dick) Glaser and two sons, Michael and Gregory Glaser. Golda worked for many years at Rocky Bay Health Care Facility in the Key Peninsula with adults with special needs. She was well respected by the residents and staff for her devotion to and ability to connect with others. Golda took great pride in her work and loved being part of the Rocky Bay family. Some of Golda's favorite past times were reading, walking and talking about the good old days. She was an excellent story teller who never left out any details about growing up. Golda was a faithful Seattle Mariners & Sounders fan. The family would like to give a sincere thank you to the staff at King's Manor Senior Living Community and Franciscan Hospice for ensuring that our mother and grandmother received the very best care leading up to her passing. Golda will be greatly missed by all who knew her. There will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, Golda requested random acts of kindness be shared in her honor.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 26, 2020