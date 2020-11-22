Gordon Anderson

April 26, 1935 - November 8, 2020

Edgewood, Washington - Gordon (Gordy) Anderson was born in Tacoma, WA on April 26, 1935 to Glen and Fay Anderson. He was raised in Edgewood, WA and lived there all his life. He graduated from Fife High School and was a proud Fife Trojan. He married his childhood sweetheart, Yvonne Churchill, in 1955. They were married 65 wonderful years. His hobbies were fishing, golfing, gardening and his restored DIVCO milk truck. He passed at home with his family by his side. Survived by wife, Yvonne (he called her Butch); Daughter, Lori (Mark) Kilthau; Son, Todd (Shelly) Anderson; Six Grandsons, Vic and Andrew Young, Lucas, Joe, and Jesse Kilthau and Garret Anderson; nine great-grandchildren and sisters Glenda Runnells and Sonja West. He is remembered by his family and friends for his generous heart and his ability to help anyone. We loved him and will miss him so. We suggest in lieu of flowers, please spread kindness. Gordy did.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store