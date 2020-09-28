Gordon Evans

July 5, 1947 - September 24, 2020

Gig Harbor, Washington - Gordon Sterling Evans, born on July 5, 1947, died peacefully in his sleep in Gig Harbor, Washington on September 24, 2020, following a long illness. He is survived by his children Holli Clepper and Josh Olsen, his mother Florence Evans, his brothers Robert Evans and Larry Evans, and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He will be interred at Mount Tahoma National Cemetery in Covington, Washington.

Gordon was a kind and gentle soul who loved to surf, sail and anything to do with water. He had a love for the outdoors and was an excellent mountaineer. Gordon lived all over the United States, spending most of his time in Hawaii, Gig Harbor and Decatur Island. He was a master carpenter and worked with his brother Larry creating beautiful homes and art pieces out of wood. He was an author of two books, "A Guide to The Wandering Stars" and "Surviving in the Wilderness." He served in the Air Force in the 1960s and was always a proud veteran.

In his later years, "Gordy" taught a handyman class at the Tacoma Community College that was greatly appreciated by students who learned to fix household problems and feel empowered to truly "fix-it themselves." He played the ukulele and was often found entertaining fellow residents at the Peninsula Retirement Community.

The family thanks the many health professionals and hospice workers who took great care of him, particularly in the midst of Covid-19, with a special thanks to ReAnn Daniels who helped him shine and supported him so much when he became ill.

Gordon will be missed by those who crossed his path. He could "Talk Story" with anyone and everyone, and always had a smile to greet you. Aloha Gordon!





