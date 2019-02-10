Home

Gordy Behnke


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gordy Behnke Obituary
Gordy Behnke Passed away on February 1st, 2019 at the age of 72, surrounded by family and friends. Born in Tacoma in 1946 and Graduated from Wilson High school. He served in the Navy for 2 years. Worked for the city of Tacoma for 37 years. He was survived by his wife of 45 years, his son Erik and wife Susan, Son Jason and wife Charlene and his daughter Tiffany. He also had 12 grand-children and 5 great grand-children. He was proceeded in death by his parents and son Craig. There will be no services upon his request. To leave condolences please go to www.havenrest.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 10, 2019
