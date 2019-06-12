|
|
Gracie McGrue Gracie McGrue was born an only child in Pine Bluff, Arkansas and passed away on June 5, 2019 at the age of 92. She moved to Washington where she began her decade's long career as a nurse. In 1958 she married the love of her life Isaiah McGrue and they remained married until he passed away in 2016. Gracie is survived by her three sons Richard III, Jeff and B.V. (Karen), five grandchildren Candace, Nicholas, Courtney, Tyler and Casey, and one great grandchild Weston. Gracie also leaves behind a host of extended relatives, close friends, and her loving church family. Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 12th @ 2:00pm in the Garden Chapel at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lakewood. A viewing will occur the prior day, June 11 th from 10:00 am 8:00 pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 12, 2019