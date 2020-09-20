Grayce J. Del Beccaro Grayce J. Del Beccaro (nee Schmidt) was born July 27, 1927 and passed away peacefully at home May 29, 2020. Grayce was born and raised in Chicago. She attended Schurz High School and DePaul University where she was an active member and officer of the Delta Upsilon Pi fratority. She married Mario Del Beccaro in 1949 and they raised four daughters. During the Korean conflict, his military service took them to Hawaii, where she learned hula and performed on TV. They returned to the Chicago area until military service moved them to University Place, Wa. Though they relocated several more times, the Pacific Northwest remained home. She passed away peacefully in the home she shared with Becky Garza and Cody Shaw, who cared for her in her later years. She is survived by three daughters, Barbara Del Beccaro (Frank Ross), Anita Ribail (Ray), and Diane Hollenbaugh (Hank), four grandchildren, Rebecca Garza (Cody Shaw), Samantha Ribail, and Natalie and Daniel Hollenbaugh, and two great-granddaughters Avery and Mackenzie Shaw. She is predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Mario Del Beccaro, and their daughter Gina Del Beccaro. She was an amazing woman, mother, hostess, cook, mechanic, and role model, who loved and was loved by many. She will be deeply missed. To leave her family condolences, please visit https://www.havenrest.com/obituary/grayce-delbeccaro