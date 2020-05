Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Greg's life story with friends and family

Share Greg's life story with friends and family

Greg Reed Greg Reed - Lakewood, WA. Deceased 3/20/20. Born 11/14/1946. Married to Janice Reed for 42 yrs.& stepsons Robert of Texas and Kevin of Oklahoma & families. Surviving sisters Vonie Aeschliman and Terri Reed. Extended loving family Angela, Jerry, and Woody of Puyallup. He was a retired Staff Sargent with U.S. Air Force and member of Tacoma Eagles Club #2933.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store