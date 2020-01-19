|
Gregoria Dumlao Gregoria Dumlao, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother died peacefully on December 22, 2019 in Lakewood, Washington at the age of 93 with her family by her side. Gregoria was born January 25, 1926 in the Philippines. She was the middle daughter of five children. She is now joyfully reunited in heaven with the love of her life, her husband, Wilson Dumlao. Gregoria was a caring person who enjoyed cooking. She loved to entertain by offering special meals with family and friends. She was a teenager during World War II during the occupation in the Philippines and had many tales describing her experience. She was a devote Catholic who had a deep spirituality. She was an active member of St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church. Gregoria is survived by her daughter and son in law, Rose and Ben Shandrow and her son and daughter in law, John and Karen Dumlao, her 5 grandchildren, Rebecca Merino, Michael Shandrow, Alex Dumlao, Alicia Dumlao and Nate Dumlao and 6 great grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Garden Chapel at Mt. View Funeral Home, 4100 Steilacoom Boulevard SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. In addition, a viewing is available from 5:00pm to 8:00pm with a rosary meditation at 5:30pm on Wednesday, January 22nd and Thursday, January 23rd at the Mt. View Funeral Home.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 19, 2020