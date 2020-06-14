Gregory Allen Nelson 04/02/1959-06/02/2020 Greg was born April 2, 1959 in Peru, Indiana to Robert and Helen Nelson. Greg was a military family child, having lived in Indiana, Turkey, Edwards AFB, CA and the remainder of his growing years in Spanaway, WA. He graduated from Bethel High School in 1977. Greg married Shellie Bunger in 1984 and together they raised two beautiful daughters Jennifer and Andrea. They were blessed with an incredible work ethic and together they started the soon to be successful G & S Concrete Construction, which they owned and operated until his inherited illness took hold in 2008. That illness was/is Huntington's Chorea which is a debilitating neurological disease. In his healthy years, he enjoyed and was a wonderful son, husband, father, brother and friend. He cherished his days and times of boating on the sound, adventures in their motor home, golfing and traveling to a variety of ports. He supported and guided his children in their many activities and served as coach in many sports for them. Greg and Shellie often hostedwonderful gatherings of family and friends. His dry sense of humor and enjoying the day, every day, were characteristics of Greg enjoyed by all. Greg is predeceased by his mother Helen, in 1993, who suffered from the same Huntington's Chorea disease. Greg is survived by: the Mother of his children, Shellie Nelson, children Jennifer Nelson & Sergy Prokhor, grandchildren Natalie and Levi, Andrea Nelson, his father, Smsgt USAF Robert G. and stepmother Joy Nelson, brothers: Robert (Murphy) Nelson & Tiffany Davies, Donald, & Lissa Nelson, Sister Elizabeth Nelson & Andy Ellsworth, Step Sister and Brothers: Mindy Olson, Scott and Sharon Olson, Kerm and Jaime Olson. There are many nieces, nephews, Aunts and Uncles, cousins, lifelong friends, business friends and pretty much all who he came in contact with who love and cherish his memory. A special thanks to all at the Park Rose Care Center in Tacoma WA for the wonderful care and heartfelt support they gave to him during his seven and one half years there. In lieu of flowers may we suggest a donation to the Huntington's Association of America, 505 8th Ave. Suite 902New York,NY 10018. Finally, during these sad times for all worldwide, please give a moment to think about Greg in happy times....remember a treasured memory or occasion with him...laugh and smile. Thank you all, with love and happy memories to all,the Nelson Family. A family Memorial will be at a later date. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 14, 2020.