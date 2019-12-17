|
Greg Hoover 3/19/1948 12/9/2019 Gregory Carl Hoover, a prominent Pierce County contractor died suddenly Monday, December 9, 2019. Gregory is survived by his son, Bradley Allen Hoover; husband, Bryon Thomas Sobczak; and grandson, Van Matthew Hoover-Sobczak; as well asbrothers, Robert Lee Hoover Jr. and Mark Jeffery Hoover; and sister, Marla Anna Hoover. Greg was born March 19, 1948 and was part of the Hoover family of residential builders. Hewas well known as a master craftsman of hundreds of custom homes, often recognized throughout the area as "Hoover Tudors." Greg was an avid water skier, familiar to many around his Lake Steilacoom home as a proficient and talented skier. In addition, Greg was a long time member of Lakewood Racquet and Sports Club where he enjoyed the comradery of his many friends and fellow tennis enthusiasts. Respectfully request no flowers please as private services for immediate family were held at New Tacoma Cemetery. A public memorial service will be scheduled for January. Details to be announced.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 17, 2019