|
|
Gregory Ross Durbin Greg Durbin, 69, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020, at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Tacoma, WA. After battling leukemia for more than three years with unfailing courage and grace, he departed this world with his beloved and devoted wife of 45 years, Denise, by his side. He was laid to rest at New Tacoma Cemetery on March 23, 2020. Greg was born on March 8, 1951, in Eugene, OR, and spent most of his childhood in Great Falls, MT. His family later moved to Tacoma, WA where he attended Lakes High School. He distinguished himself in the triple jump and was named Lakes' Athlete of the Year before graduating in 1969. He attended Washington State University in Pullman, WA on an athletic scholarship and graduated in 1974 with a B.S. in microbiology. While in Pullman, Greg met and fell in love with Denise Densmore, whom he married in Puyallup, WA in 1974. The couple moved to Pasadena, CA, where he pursued post-graduate studies in microbiology at the University of Southern California. After their son, Christopher, was born in 1975, they returned to Tacoma in 1977 and welcomed a daughter, Jennifer, in 1978. They raised their children in University Place, WA. Greg worked in clinical laboratories for several years before reinventing himself professionally. He became a Microsoft Certified IT Professional in 2000 and worked as an IT manager until his leukemia diagnosis and retirement in March 2017. Greg was a prodigious reader and lifelong learner. His ever-expanding bookshelves reflected his many interests, including American history, science fiction and fantasy, moral philosophy, and works by the great Christian authors, such as J.R.R. Tolkien and C.S. Lewis. His passion for reading was matched by his love of the great outdoors from annual camping vacations with his family, to summer evenings around a fire with his grandchildren, to long walks around Chambers Bay with his wife. Even more than his intellectual gifts and worldly interests, though, we will remember his deep Christian faith and love of family. He is preceded in death by his father Jerome, mother Clara, and sister Becky. He is survived by his wife, Denise; children Chris (Amie) and Jen (Bill); grandchildren Jack, Jane, Sam, and Julia; sisters Diane (Mark), Debbie (Lew), and Janet; and many nieces and nephews. Although we lost Greg far too soon, we have been blessed beyond imagination to have had a husband, brother, father, and grandfather who embodied the virtues of faith, humility, wisdom, and above all, love. We miss him terribly but will draw strength from the example he set for us. A memorial service will take place at a future date, subject to public-health circumstances. Please contact Denise Durbin for details. In lieu of flowers, please consider a generous donation to Nativity House: 1-800-499-5979 or [email protected]
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 29, 2020