Gregory Steven Nicksic April 20, 1957 - February 24, 2020 Gregory Steven Nicksic, 62, graduated from this mortal experience and returned home to his Heavenly Father on February 24, 2020; at his home in Milton, Washington. Greg was the youngest of 5 siblings, he was born April 20, 1957 in Elgin, North Dakota to John E. Nicksic and Genevieve A. Nicksic. He grew up in Thunder Hawk, South Dakota where he worked on the family farm. He attended High School in Lemmon, S.D. and got his GED. Attended trade school in S.D. then moved to Phoenix, AZ. and completed an IBEW Lineman Apprenticeship. He later moved to Milton, Washington where he was employed by King County Metro in Seattle. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, scuba diving, fishing, traveling and being outdoors. He was active in his church and helped many who were struggling with challenges of life. He will be missed by many. Greg is preceded in death by his parents and his oldest sister Carole. He is survived by siblings; James Nicksic (Claire) of Lititz, Pennsylvania; Allene Harker of Salt Lake City, Utah; Nick Nicksic (Jolyn) of Grand Junction, Colorado. Services will be held at Tuell-McKee Funeral Home, located at 2215 6th Ave, Tacoma, Washington 98403, on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Please sign online guestbook at www.tuellmckee.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 8, 2020
