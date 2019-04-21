Gretchen Marie Barkley Was born on November 24, 1940 in Tacoma Washington, and passed away peacefully at home on March 5, 2019. Gretchen was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother to three children, grandmother, and friend. She was a retired interior designer and loved the work she did. Gretchen admired a good book, cup of tea, and was the wisest woman of the family. She loved to go on adventures, and appreciated even the simplest things in life. Her celebration of life, in honor of her everlasting memory, will be held in June cosidering she loved spring time. Some of her most happiest times were when she raised her children across the street frm Wrights park. Although she is no longer with us, her memory swill forever be carried on the hearts of those she knew. Gretchen was and is loved beyond words expressed. She will be deeply missed.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary