Grover Jarrett

September 16, 1917 - July 14, 2020

Puyallup, Washington - Grover Cleveland (Jerry) Jarrett, 102, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on September 16, 1917. He served in the US Navy during WWII. In 1945, he met and married Eileen Peterson, of Gig Harbor, WA. They settled in Gig Harbor in 1975 when Jerry retired as a historian for NORAD.

He is survived by Eileen, his wife of 74 years; daughters Deborah (Richard) Steinkamp, Melinda Jarrett and Sarah Beals; grandchildren, Rebecca Steinkamp, Emily Waechtler, Zack Steinkamp, Angela Beals, Stephanie Beals; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was active at Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church, Harbor Covenant Church, and Gig Harbor Lions Club. He was dearly loved and is greatly missed by family and friends. Service pending.





