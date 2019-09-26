|
Gweneth R Manson Gweneth R Manson, age 93, went home to our Lord August 22nd 2019. Gwen is survived by her daughter Susan(Rick) Niemier, stepdaughter Carol(Roger) Champney, stepson Dick Manson; 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband Harry, son James Middleton, and stepdaughter Susan Strausburg. Memorial service to be held at Washington Veterans Home 1141 Beach Drive East Port Orchard WA on October 5th at 11:00 a.m. Please see full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com . In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 26, 2019