Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gwin Robert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwin Robert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwin Robert Obituary
Robert Gwin 11/9/1935 2/20/2020 Robert was born in Pasco, WA to Geneva and Charles Gwin on 11/9/1935. He attended Pasco High School and went on to Washington State University. He graduated from University of California, Berkeley, School of Physical Therapy in 1958. He began his career at Doctor's Hospital in Tacoma and retired from St. Clare Hospital in Lakewood in 2007. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and spending time with family and friends. His parents and sister (Mary) preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Charlyce and daughters Dana (Charles Johnson) and Kelly (John Frost). The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers of Weatherly Inn and hospice for their compassion and care during Robert's stay. Per Robert's request there will be a private gathering of family at a later date. Donations may be made to the .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -