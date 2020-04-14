|
Gynelle Brock Gynelle (Jenny) Brock passed away peacefully at home on April 1,2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was born December 4, 1950 to Gene and June Calahan in Yakima, WA. Her life was a living example of kindness and honesty and her true love of animals. She was a dog groomer and considered our "family vet". She had a strong passion for farming and gardening and just loved nature. She is survived by her husband Michael of 50 years, three wonderful daughters, Kate Mulinix (Sean) of Issaquah, Rae Brock of North Carolina, and Kelli Brock of Puyallup. Her brother Greg (Raina) Calahan, sister Risa Irwin (Kevin) and Al (Nikki) Porter. She will be so missed by them and many nieces and nephews. There is no service planned as of yet.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 14, 2020