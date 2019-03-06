|
Hanako Suzuki Moody Hanako S. Moody, 92, passed away at home in University Place on Feb. 25, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Dallas W. Moody; son Willard Wooten; daughter Rose Suzuki-Metzker, many stepchildren, grandchildren and extended family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker, seamstress and friend. She was a strong woman with a fighting spirit. She will be dearly missed. A memorial service will be held Tue., March 12 at 1 PM in the Garden Chapel at Mountain View Funeral Home, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood, WA. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 on Monday, March 11. The complete obituary is available www. mountainviewtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 6, 2019