Harold E. "Fuzz" Graham
Harold E. "Fuzz" Graham Born in Crescent Valley B.C. Canada on June 10th 1938. He died on June 28th 2020 after a 3-year battle with heart and kidney failure. He started his career with the City of Tacoma working as a mechanic at the police garage. He then moved to the Refuse Department, where he retired as a Senior Fleet Supervisor. He raced motorcycles and midgets and belonged to the WMRA, VME, and VJMC. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Cherile, and 2 daughters; Lorraine Hardin and Corinne Taylor. Also, 5 grandkids and 4 great grandkids. (With one more on the way.) We want to thank ALL of our friends for their concern and support during his long illness. The family, with all our love, want to say a special thank you to Fuzz's dear friend Bill Bowers.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 5, 2020.
