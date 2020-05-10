Harold Eugene Query Harold Eugene Query, 97, died quietly May 5, of natural causes in Puyallup. Harold was born in Sumner, February 27, 1923 to Clarence and Mary Query. He grew up in Sumner during the great depression. He was an active student at Sumner High school in athletics, and graduated with honors in 1941. Just as he was successful acquiring a small grocery business, The Pearl Harbor attack and world war ll changed his plans. The Army sent him to school in Ohio for some training in engineering, then he was sent to Texas for basic training, followed by assignment to US Ninth Army, 102nd Infantry, with rank of corporal in actions across Europe 1944-1945 including the " Battle of the Bulge" and received the Purple Heart. Upon release from the Army in 1946, Harold began a career in accounting at the IRS in Seattle, and taking a College correspondence class such that he was able to pass the CPA certification test on his first try. With the CPA license in hand, Harold started his own accounting business in Puyallup in 1955. Harold was pre-deceased by brothers Warren, Clarence (Bud), Andrew, sister Grace and wives Genevieve and Glenda. He is survived by sons (and daughters-in-law) Allan (Denise) (of Vancouver, WA), and Steve (Jan), Ken (Bev), and Jim (of Puyallup), ten (10) grandchildren, and eighteen (18) great grandchildren. Arrangements by Powers Funeral Home. Internment at Woodbine Cemetery.



