Harold George Halseth Harold George Halseth was born 5-16-1928 to Ed and Olga (Klette) Halseth just ahead of his twin brother, Gerald. Harold died on May 23, 2019 at the age of 91. He grew up on a farm outside Kendrick, Idaho graduating from Kendrick High School in 1947. He served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1956. He lived in Seattle and worked at the Boeing company from 1957 until his retirement in 1990. After retirement he moved to Federal Way and for the past six years resided in Tacoma. Harold was active throughout his life and enjoyed skiing, bowling, fishing and golfing. He was an accomplished dancer and was a dance host on cruise ships in his retirement including a cruise to South America and Antarctica. He was preceded in death by brothers, Ervin, Arnold, Gerald and Orville and three sisters, Margaret, Helen and Betty. He is survived by nine nieces and three nephews who remember his fun sense of humor and teasing manner. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Bethany Memorial Chapel in Kendrick, Idaho. Special thanks to the staff at Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Community who cared for our beloved uncle the past three years. Please leave online condolences at www.priceheltonfuneralhome.com/ . Arrangements by Price-Helton Funeral Home, 253-833-1165.

