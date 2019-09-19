|
Harold Kenneth Lunde Harold Kenneth Lunde died at his home in Sumner, WA on September 7, 2019 at the age of 94. Harold was born a cowboy in Hodges, Montana on December 26, 1924. You can take the boy off the farm, but you couldn't take the farm out of the boy. Harold learned to play the accordion and sing by ear at his small country school house. Music became a big part of his life. Harold was a WWII veteran and was proud of his service to our country. He served in the Pacific theater as a member of the Occupation of Japan from 1942 to 1945. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Hans Karsten and Bertha Lunde, brother Gordon Lunde, wife Rika June Lunde, 2nd wife Marge Lunde, daughter Siri Ketel Jacobson, son Hans Karsten Lunde, and grandson Robert Brannnfors. He is survived by his brother Bland of Glendive, Mt; daughters Rika Stawski of The Dalles, OR; Judy (George) Grissom and Wendy (Dennis) Doescher all of Yakima, WA; and Heidi (Bob) Knoblauch of Sumner, WA; 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 1 Great-Great-Grandson. He is also survived by numerous Nieces and Nephews in Washington and Montana. A special thanks to his Great-Granddaughter, Alyssa Jacobson for her loving care during his final months. Services will be in the Chapel at Trinity Lutheran Church in Parkland on September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Viewing will be prior to the service, starting at 10:00 a.m. Reception will follow in the Fireside Room. Military burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Harold's name to St. Jude's Research or to s. To share memories and view the full obituary go to curnowfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 19, 2019