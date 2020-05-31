Harold Snyder Harold Raymond Snyder, 90, of Star Valley, AZ., passed away on May 21st, 2020. Born on May 31, 1929 to Lee Henry Snyder and Zella Edna (Sprankle) Snyder. Harold served in the U.S. Airforce for 20 years retiring with the rank of Mst/Sgt. He worked for Mutual of Omaha for 20 years and achieved their highest award "Chairman's Council for 15 years. A Land Developer since 1984, developing one of Washington State's premier developments at "One Point Fosdick", Gig Harbor, Washington and Greenfaire I and II at Payson, AZ. He was a member of Masonic AMFM #4 for 32 years, B.P.O.E. (Elks) since 1974 and Kiwanis for 11 years. Survivors include his wife Shirley; children, Keith L. Snyder, Karen L. Henry, Hugh Lee Snyder and Karol L. Bray; sister, Alice June Baughman; brothers, John Henry (Jack) Snyder, Kenneth Lee Snyder; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Private Family Services will be held at a later date.



