Harold Winfred Lanier Jan. 10, 1950 - Oct. 17, 2019 Harold Winfred Lanier was born January 10, 1950 in Memphis, Tennessee to Johnny and Ethel (Jones) Lanier. He passed away on October 17th, 2019 in Tacoma, Washington. Harold served in the United States Army as a Sergeant and as a Military Police Officer-CID. Harold also played football for the U.S. Army. He is survived by his Son Nakia Lanier of Yakima, Washington, daughter Tanja Lanier of Tacoma, Washington, two sisters, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington Friday, November 1st, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Please see obituary and sign online guestbook at www.tuellmckee.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 27, 2019