Harriet Clark
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harriet Clark Harriet Clark went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, June 13, 2020. She died within 17 days of discovering she had cancer. She was born in Farribault, MN on March 6, 1931. Harriet was predeceased by her husband, John Clark. Survivors include children, David Clark and Suzanne Thorne; sisters Verna Berghoff and Ethel Mattson; grandchildren Jennifer Rollis, Joshua Randall, Christopher Randall, Jordan Clark, Sarah Randall, and Brittaney Clark. Services will be held July 5 at Zion Lutheran Church at 3410 6th Avenue in Tacoma at 1:00.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved