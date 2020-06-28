Harriet Clark Harriet Clark went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, June 13, 2020. She died within 17 days of discovering she had cancer. She was born in Farribault, MN on March 6, 1931. Harriet was predeceased by her husband, John Clark. Survivors include children, David Clark and Suzanne Thorne; sisters Verna Berghoff and Ethel Mattson; grandchildren Jennifer Rollis, Joshua Randall, Christopher Randall, Jordan Clark, Sarah Randall, and Brittaney Clark. Services will be held July 5 at Zion Lutheran Church at 3410 6th Avenue in Tacoma at 1:00.



