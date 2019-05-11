Home

Harrison Wayne "Harry" Jenks

Harrison Wayne "Harry" Jenks Obituary
Harrison Wayne Jenks Harrison Wayne Jenks passed peacefully on April 29, 2019. He was born in Seattle, WA on Jan. 22, 1937 to Harrison C. Jenks and Margaret (Bergstrom) Jenks. He was preceded in death by his Dad, Mom, and Sister Marilyn Dahlke. He was a proud graduate of Ballard High School. Harrison was Chi Psi Fraternity Brother and 1958 graduate of U of W. In 1958, he married Marilynn McKinley. They have three children; Tamera, Thomas, Terry, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. During his career as Warehouse Supervisor and Production Specialist, Harrison worked for American Can, Coca Cola, Heidelberg and finished with Rainier Brewery Company in Seattle where he worked until he retired in 1997. In retirement, Harrison and Marilynn enjoyed spending time at their Whidbey Island home. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 11, 2019
