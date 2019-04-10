Home

Harry Adams
Harry Adams Obituary
Harry Adams 1924-2019 Harry S. Adams, age 94, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019. He was born just minutes ahead of his twin sister Ruth (who always insisted she was first) in Kansas. He studied physics and met Berniece, the love of his life, while pursuing his doctorate at the University of Minnesota. They enjoyed 59 years together before she preceded him in death in 2012, and are now back together in heaven. They enjoyed square dancing, bowling, and camping in their trailer. They were both active volunteers at Celebrate Seniority and their church. He taught physics at PLU and especially liked working one-on-one with his students in the lab. In retirement he enjoyed playing golf and later, talking with people around the globe via ham radio. He will be remembered for his generosity and sense of humor. Celebrating his life and mourning his loss are his children, Carol (Brent) Norquist, Debra Adams, James Adams, and Linda Adams, along with grandchildren Brandon (Jordan) Norquist and Kathy (Frank) Earhart, his nieces and nephews, and many friends. The family would like to express their appreciation to the caregivers at Caring Arms Adult Family Home for their loving care these past few years. Please join us in celebrating his life Saturday morning April 13, 2019 at 10 AM at Celebration Lutheran Church, 2500 Shaw Road E, Puyallup. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 10, 2019
