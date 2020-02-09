Home

Harry Clifford Witt Harry Clifford Witt, age 92, of Tacoma, WA passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Arcadia Senior Living, in Clarksville, TN. Harry entered into this life on May 21, 1927 in Sullivan, MO, son of the late John and Dora Dilks Witt. He retired from the United State Air Force and following his military service he was a signaler for The Burlington Railroad. Harry loved to travel. Survivors include his loving wife, Imogene West Witt; sons, Harry (Rebecca) Witt, Jr., William (Kim) Witt, Bret (Kayoko) Witt, and Robert (Barbara) Witt; daughters, Carla (Chad) Baxter and Becki Witt; and ten grandchildren. In recognition of his service to our country Harry will be inurned at Tahoma National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 9, 2020
