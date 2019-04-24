Harry E. Sundberg Harry E. Sundberg, 94, a Gig Harbor area resident since 1961 passed away on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. Harry spent his youth in Edgewood and graduated from Fife High School. He was a World War II veteran serving in the US Navy. He married the love of his life Betty and they spent 30 years together, raising 4 children until her death in 1981. Harry was blessed with two more marriages in his lifetime, Marcheta and Merle, who both preceded him in death. After retirement as an auto body mechanic, for 40 years, he pursued his love for the arts. He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Peninsula Art League and Elks. He is survived by four children, Donald, Sally, Judy and Laura; 8 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all. Services to be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Gig Harbor WA, Friday, April 26, 2019 Rosary 10:30 am, Mass 11:00 am, Reception following. Arrangements by Haven of Rest, Gig Harbor, www.havenrest.com , for condolences and information.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary