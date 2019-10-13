|
Harry Jorgensen Harry D. Jorgensen passed away on October 3, 2019 at the age of 96 following a short bout with lymphoma. Harry was born in the coal mining town of Corbin, British Columbia and graduated from The University of British Columbia. While in college, he met his future wife Phyllis and they were married for 72 wonderful years. Harry was a chemical engineer and spent time with Standard Oil in Salt Lake City, Utah before moving to Tacoma in 1951. He was employed by Hooker Chemical and American Plywood Association in Tacoma until retirement in 1983. Harry was a member of University Place Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder in the mid 1960's. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Phyllis, son, Doug Jorgensen (Sandy)daughter,Julie Panagiotu, grandchildren, Mike Jorgensen (Jessica), Nick Jorgensen, Chris Panagiotu, and Tyler Panagiotu, as well as great grandchildren, Parker and Eliza Jorgensen. Per Harry's request, there will be no funeral services just a small family gathering. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to University Place Presbyterian Church, 8101 27th St. W, University Place, WA 98466.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 13, 2019